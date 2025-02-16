Kerala Faces Rising Temperatures: Urgent Precautions Needed
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns residents about intense summer heat, suggesting precautions against health risks like sunstroke and dehydration. Authorities predict a temperature rise of 2-3°C above normal. He emphasized fire safety and advised air circulation in schools.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is facing an intense summer as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautions residents about rising temperatures and the associated health risks. In a Facebook post, Vijayan highlighted the warnings from the Disaster Management Authority about expected temperature increases of 2-3 degrees Celsius above the norm in some areas.
He urged residents to minimize sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm and outlined the high fire risk in areas like markets and waste collection centers. The Chief Minister recommended fire audits and emphasized the need for safety precautions to prevent outbreaks.
The CM also stressed the necessity of providing drinking water and adequate ventilation in educational institutions, and urged outdoor workers like police and mediapersons to remain vigilant. Tourists and locals near forest areas were advised to heed instructions from the Forest Department to prevent forest fires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
