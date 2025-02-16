Heartbreak and Desperation: Aftermath of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

The chaotic aftermath of a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has left families of the victims in utter despair. Eighteen people were confirmed dead after the tragic event, with countless others struggling to find missing loved ones amid confusion and restricted hospital access.

Families desperate to locate their relatives faced significant hurdles as hospitals reportedly turned away those searching for admitted patients. Bhola Sah, searching for his wife Meena, and Moazzam, looking for his brother Nadim, expressed frustration and fear as they encountered barriers in seeking information.

While a few, like Archana Suman, managed to find their injured relatives, many families remain in limbo, unable to file missing persons' reports or gain entry to hospital lists. Tensions remain high as families continue their heartbreaking quest for their missing members.

