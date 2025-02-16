Left Menu

Heartbreak and Desperation: Aftermath of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

After a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in 18 deaths, families searched hospitals for missing loved ones, often encountering barriers. Hospital access was limited, and many could neither locate relatives nor file missing persons' complaints. The tragedy has left families in distress and searching for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:08 IST
The chaotic aftermath of a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has left families of the victims in utter despair. Eighteen people were confirmed dead after the tragic event, with countless others struggling to find missing loved ones amid confusion and restricted hospital access.

Families desperate to locate their relatives faced significant hurdles as hospitals reportedly turned away those searching for admitted patients. Bhola Sah, searching for his wife Meena, and Moazzam, looking for his brother Nadim, expressed frustration and fear as they encountered barriers in seeking information.

While a few, like Archana Suman, managed to find their injured relatives, many families remain in limbo, unable to file missing persons' reports or gain entry to hospital lists. Tensions remain high as families continue their heartbreaking quest for their missing members.

