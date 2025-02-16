Left Menu

Elephant Death Sparks Investigation in Jharkhand's PTR

An elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, possibly due to a fight with another elephant. The incident is under investigation, with blood stains and an uprooted tree found at the site. Both tusks of the 45-year-old elephant remain intact, pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:21 IST
Elephant Death Sparks Investigation in Jharkhand's PTR
An elephant has been discovered dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, prompting an investigation by forest authorities. Initial evidence suggests a confrontation with another elephant may have occurred, as indicated by blood stains and an uprooted tree near the scene.

Kumar Ashish, the PTR deputy director, confirmed these findings and indicated that a full post-mortem would be necessary to determine the precise cause of death. The elephant, estimated to be around 45 years old, had its tusks intact, which rules out poaching as a motive.

The situation has raised concerns about animal conflict within the reserve, and officials are closely monitoring the area for any further developments. The post-mortem results are awaited to provide clearer insights into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

