Elephant Death Sparks Investigation in Jharkhand's PTR
An elephant was found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, possibly due to a fight with another elephant. The incident is under investigation, with blood stains and an uprooted tree found at the site. Both tusks of the 45-year-old elephant remain intact, pending post-mortem results.
- Country:
- India
An elephant has been discovered dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, prompting an investigation by forest authorities. Initial evidence suggests a confrontation with another elephant may have occurred, as indicated by blood stains and an uprooted tree near the scene.
Kumar Ashish, the PTR deputy director, confirmed these findings and indicated that a full post-mortem would be necessary to determine the precise cause of death. The elephant, estimated to be around 45 years old, had its tusks intact, which rules out poaching as a motive.
The situation has raised concerns about animal conflict within the reserve, and officials are closely monitoring the area for any further developments. The post-mortem results are awaited to provide clearer insights into this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Fight for Fair Share: Soren Criticizes Union Budget
Congress Push for Party-Aligned Civic Polls in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Bold Stand Against National Policies
Jharkhand's Bold Cancer Prevention Initiative Launched
Changes at the Helm: Anurag Gupta Takes Charge as Jharkhand DGP