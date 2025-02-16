Yamuna Revival: Delhi's Bold Blueprint to Reclaim Its Lifeline
Days before the BJP government takes charge in Delhi, a comprehensive strategy has been launched to cleanse the Yamuna River of pollution within three years. Efforts include trash removal, expanded sewage treatment, and strict monitoring, requiring coordination among various agencies and consistent oversight by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
As Delhi prepares for the formation of a BJP government, a concerted initiative to rejuvenate the Yamuna River commenced on Sunday. The ambitious three-year plan hinges on a four-pronged strategy aimed at liberating the river from severe pollution.
Officials from Raj Niwas announced that clean-up operations have begun, employing various equipment including trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to prioritize the Yamuna's decontamination during the BJP's victory event on February 8.
The outlined strategy comprises trash and silt removal from the river, enhanced sewage treatment capacities, and minimization of untreated industrial discharge into connected drains. The campaign, requiring collaboration among multiple Delhi agencies and rigorous weekly oversight, follows an earlier, court-challenged plan under the National Green Tribunal.
