MCD's Night Sweep: A Clean Sweep for Delhi Markets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a night sweeping campaign in over 300 markets across the city, aiming to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in these bustling commercial areas.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has instructed zonal deputy commissioners to ensure that night sweeping is performed daily on a sustained basis to keep these marketplaces free from litter, thus providing a cleaner environment for both shoppers and visitors. This directive is part of a broader strategy to maintain urban cleanliness, according to an official statement.

Key markets such as Chandni Chowk, Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter, New Friends Colony Market, and Srinivaspuri Markets are the initial focus of this initiative. Senior municipal officers, including at least an Executive Engineer and an administrative officer, will be designated in each zone to guarantee effective implementation of these operations. Additionally, the MCD plans to collaborate with market associations, engaging local traders and business groups in the mission to uphold cleanliness standards. Violators will face strict penalties, including fines for littering, as part of this comprehensive effort.

