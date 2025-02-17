Royal Society Confronts Fellowship Ethics Amidst Musk Debate

The Royal Society, Britain's venerable scientific academy, will soon deliberate on the ethical conduct of its fellows in public domains. This decision follows a groundswell of concern among scientists about Elon Musk's ongoing association with the institution.

Famous for its historic legacy since 1660, the Royal Society has hosted luminaries like Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Charles Darwin. Today, it grapples with modern challenges in the public sphere.

The meeting aims to define the principles guiding fellows' public pronouncements amidst the evolving discourse on responsibility and accountability in science.

(With inputs from agencies.)