Left Menu

Hitech Projects: Pioneering Excellence in Gujarat's Construction Landscape

Hitech Projects, a leading construction company from Ahmedabad, celebrates over 27 years of innovation and excellence in the industry. With certifications in quality and safety, it boasts over 100 completed projects. The company's latest feat, the Regalia at GIFT City, showcases their cutting-edge technology and commitment to workforce safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST
Hitech Projects: Pioneering Excellence in Gujarat's Construction Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, India's renowned Hitech Projects is marking a milestone of over 27 years as a beacon of innovation in construction. Established in 1996 and based in Ahmedabad, Hitech is recognized for its excellence across industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

The company's dedication is underscored by its ISO 45001 certification in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) standards, and ISO 9001 certification for high-quality management. Over the years, Hitech has completed more than 100 projects and is currently working on 25 more, employing 4,000 workers and over 600 skilled professionals.

Most notably, Hitech has driven high-rise construction forward, illustrated by Regalia at GIFT City. As Gujarat's tallest building, Regalia highlights the company's innovative prowess and safety commitment. Hitech's introduction of Gujarat's first Self-Climbing Boom Placer and Hydraulic Safety Screen is testament to their focus on blending innovation with efficiency and workforce well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025