Hitech Projects: Pioneering Excellence in Gujarat's Construction Landscape

In New Delhi, India's renowned Hitech Projects is marking a milestone of over 27 years as a beacon of innovation in construction. Established in 1996 and based in Ahmedabad, Hitech is recognized for its excellence across industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

The company's dedication is underscored by its ISO 45001 certification in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) standards, and ISO 9001 certification for high-quality management. Over the years, Hitech has completed more than 100 projects and is currently working on 25 more, employing 4,000 workers and over 600 skilled professionals.

Most notably, Hitech has driven high-rise construction forward, illustrated by Regalia at GIFT City. As Gujarat's tallest building, Regalia highlights the company's innovative prowess and safety commitment. Hitech's introduction of Gujarat's first Self-Climbing Boom Placer and Hydraulic Safety Screen is testament to their focus on blending innovation with efficiency and workforce well-being.

