Left Menu

Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy

India postponed its national winter games due to insufficient snow in Kashmir's Gulmarg, impacting tourism and local economy. The absence of usual snowfall, compounded by record-high temperatures, threatens horticulture and natural springs, raising concerns for Kashmir's overall environmental and economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 16:04 IST
Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

India has announced the postponement of its national winter games set to take place in Gulmarg, Kashmir, due to a scarcity of snow, raising alarm about the impact of climate patterns on the region's economy and environment.

The games were slated for February, expecting participation from around 300 athletes across various snow sports like alpine skiing and snowboard. However, the lack of adequate snowfall forced organizers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Winter Games Association, to delay the event.

This comes amid concerns about the broader effects of abnormally high temperatures and decreased precipitation on Kashmir's agriculture, which is a key economic driver, besides raising fears over potential forest fires and shrinking water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025