Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy

India has announced the postponement of its national winter games set to take place in Gulmarg, Kashmir, due to a scarcity of snow, raising alarm about the impact of climate patterns on the region's economy and environment.

The games were slated for February, expecting participation from around 300 athletes across various snow sports like alpine skiing and snowboard. However, the lack of adequate snowfall forced organizers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Winter Games Association, to delay the event.

This comes amid concerns about the broader effects of abnormally high temperatures and decreased precipitation on Kashmir's agriculture, which is a key economic driver, besides raising fears over potential forest fires and shrinking water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)