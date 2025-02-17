Left Menu

Relentless Winter Weather: Polar Vortex Unleashes Chaos Across the US

A powerful polar vortex moved across the western and northern US, bringing extreme cold and causing devastation. Hard-hit areas include Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, and Colorado, with storm-related deaths and severe flooding. Emergency measures have been enacted in several states, as record-low temperatures and snow continue to impact the nation.

The US is grappling with a severe polar vortex that has swept across the nation, wreaking havoc from the Rockies to the northern Plains. Over the weekend, the eastern part of the country experienced devastating winter storms that resulted in at least ten deaths, with Kentucky hardest hit by the flooding.

States are bracing for what meteorologists anticipate to be the 10th and coldest polar vortex event of the season. The chilling Arctic air is pushing into North America and Europe, prompting warnings of life-threatening cold temperatures in places like northeastern Montana, where wind chills are forecasted to plunge to 60 degrees below zero.

Emergency responses have been triggered in several states, including disaster declarations in Kentucky and Tennessee, following flood emergencies. Michigan is also enduring treacherous snow conditions, with hundreds of vehicle accidents reported. Meanwhile, Colorado faces its own set of challenges, including fatal vehicle crashes and avalanche warnings across the Rockies.

