Pune Flat Overrun with Cats: 300 Felines Found in Housing Society

Authorities in Pune have intervened after receiving complaints from residents of a local housing society about a flat teeming with cats. According to officials, the flat owner had been housing an astonishing 300 cats, which led to concerns over sanitation and noise pollution.

Residents of the Marvel Bounty Housing Society in Hadapsar voiced their grievances about the persistent odor and constant noise emanating from the flat. As a result, both the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department and local police decided to investigate the matter.

Upon inspection, the officials discovered 300 cats living in the 3.5 BHK flat. Faced with overwhelming evidence of the reported issues, the flat owner was issued a notice to relocate the cats to a more suitable environment.

