BWSSB Enforces Water Usage Restrictions Amid Rising Temperatures

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has implemented stringent restrictions on the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes across Bengaluru. This comes as temperatures rise and groundwater levels plummet, compelling the BWSSB to take action under public interest provisions.

The restrictions, enforced under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, prohibit the use of potable water for activities such as vehicle cleaning, gardening, and building construction. The penalties for non-compliance include a Rs 5,000 fine, with recurring violations accruing additional financial penalties.

As the city battles increasing heat and diminishing rainfall, BWSSB has stressed the necessity of conserving water. Citizens are encouraged to report violations to the BWSSB call centre at 1916, emphasizing collective responsibility in managing the city's water resources.

