Speeding Audi Hits Scooter: Two Injured in Delhi

Two individuals, Naitik and Abhishek, sustained injuries in Delhi when a speeding Audi collided with a scooter. The incident occurred in front of the Jorbagh Post Office on Lodhi Road. The luxury vehicle then crashed into a tree. Both injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Delhi's Lodhi Road, two people sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding Audi, officials reported on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Naitik and Abhishek, were on a scooter when the high-speed luxury vehicle crashed into them and subsequently collided with a tree near the Jorbagh Post Office.

Police have labeled the driving as reckless and noted the excessive speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident. Both individuals are reportedly receiving treatment for their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

