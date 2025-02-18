Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Bhind
A speeding dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, resulting in six deaths, including three women, and injuring nearly 20 others. The accident occurred early on Tuesday morning. Local residents staged a protest, and compensation was announced for the victims' families by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three women, and left nearly 20 others injured. The collision occurred when a speeding dumper truck struck a van carrying people returning from a marriage function.
According to Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav, the incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village. Three people died instantly, while two more succumbed to injuries shortly after. A sixth victim passed away on the way to the hospital.
In response to the tragedy, local residents staged a road blockade. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and the injured, emphasizing the need for proper treatment of all victims.
