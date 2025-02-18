Left Menu

Karnataka's Crackdown: CM Siddaramaiah Mandates B-Khata for Illegal Layouts

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to address illegal residential layouts by issuing B-Khata as a one-time settlement. The initiative is aimed at resolving unauthorised layouts and boosting state revenue within a strict three-month deadline. The measure seeks to benefit property owners and increase government income.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:33 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to address illegal residential layouts, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to issue B-Khata to unauthorized properties as a one-time measure. The directive aims to resolve the issue of illegal layouts, promising relief to property owners and significant revenue for the state.

During a meeting with the Urban Development Department officials and district Deputy Commissioners, Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency of the task. He set a firm three-month deadline to conduct a comprehensive campaign to tackle the illegal settlements across cities, towns, and villages in the state.

The Chief Minister underscored the government's unwillingness to tolerate further unauthorised settlements, warning officials of strict accountability. The initiative seeks to end revenue loss, provide civic amenities, and eradicate the presence of middlemen in property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

