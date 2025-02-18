High-Speed Horror: Reckless Driving on Delhi’s Lodhi Road

In a startling incident of reckless driving on Delhi's Lodhi Road, a speeding Audi crashed into a scooter, critically injuring two individuals. Police revealed on Tuesday that the victims, Naitik and Abhishek, were immediately taken to a hospital by the car's occupants.

The police stated that the accident occurred near the Jorbagh Post Office when the red Audi, operating at high speed, lost control and rammed into a tree after hitting the scooter. The victims were en route home following a visit to their grandmother at the time of the mishap.

An FIR has been registered, and the police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the suspects. They are currently examining CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. Eyewitness Vijay Kumar Singh reported the car was driven at an excessive speed and had run a red light.

(With inputs from agencies.)