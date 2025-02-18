Left Menu

Driving Northeast's Growth: Government's Commitment to Connectivity and Development

Union Minister Kriti Vardhan Singh emphasized the government's focus on integrating the Northeast into India's developmental goals. Highlights include infrastructural improvements, budget provisions for various sectors, and enhanced connectivity through schemes like UDAN, regional railway stations, and new airports, amid efforts to boost eco-tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:34 IST
The Union Minister of State, Kriti Vardhan Singh, emphasized the Centre's commitment to the Northeast's development journey on Tuesday during his visit to Nagaland.

Singh, MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlighted the region's strategic role in national development, linking it to improved infrastructure and economic alignment. He praised the Union budget's focus on boosting sectors such as agriculture and employment, noting particular emphasis on infrastructural progress.

Addressing reporters, Singh underscored initiatives like the UDAN scheme that enhanced connectivity in the Northeast and voiced support for eco-tourism potential, while promising continued efforts to resolve regional infrastructural issues.

