High-Speed Audi Accident Leaves Two Injured in South Delhi

A dramatic high-speed collision in South Delhi's Jorbagh late Monday night left two people severely injured when a 19-year-old drove an Audi into a scooter. The car, reportedly traveling at excessive speed, first collided with the scooter before crashing into a tree, according to authorities.

The victims, Tushar, 20, and his 14-year-old nephew Naitik, were on their way home to Lodhi Colony from their grandmother's house when the accident unfolded around 11:45 pm. Naitik is reported to be stable with leg injuries, but Tushar remains in critical condition at AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

The Audi driver, a BBA student, has been detained along with his 21-year-old passenger. Blood samples were taken for alcohol testing. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage for further insights, and charges have been filed under sections for rash driving and endangering life, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)