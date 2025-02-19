Green Sea Turtles Make Triumphant Return to the Atlantic

Eight green sea turtles have returned to their natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean. Nearly a month has passed since an unexpected Arctic blast created rare snowy conditions in northern Florida, leading to a cold stunning condition impacting the aquatic reptiles.

The turtles, part of a group of 17 found along Florida's northeastern coast, underwent rehabilitation at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. Dr. Heather Barron, the lead veterinarian, explained that cold stunning suppresses their immune system due to their reliance on ambient water temperatures.

In response to the unusual weather event, more turtles were admitted to the center, with some facilities reaching capacity. Veterinarians administered antibiotics and nutritional support to restore the turtles' health. Loggerhead Marinelife Center will host its annual TurtleFest, promoting ocean conservation to an expected 15,000 visitors.

