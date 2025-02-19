Daring Escape: Residents Jump to Safety During Delhi Blaze
In Nangloi's Janata Market area, Delhi, six residents were forced to jump from the second floor of a house to escape a fire. The blaze, affecting domestic articles, started at 9:45 pm. With firefighters responding quickly, the fire was controlled by 11 pm. The injured were hospitalized.
In a dramatic scene at Nangloi's Janata Market in Delhi, six individuals leaped from the second floor of a house to evade a fire. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) revealed that the blaze began at 9:45 pm, impacting the first and second floors laden with domestic items.
The distress call originated from Y-655, Mobile Market, within the Jwala Puri jurisdiction, spurring a rapid intervention by firefighters. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the site, and the fire was thankfully managed by 11 pm.
Nevertheless, the six residents, trapped and devoid of alternatives, jumped to safety before the fire brigade could reach them. They were promptly transported to Pushpanjali Hospital with injuries. This incident unfolded on the night of February 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
