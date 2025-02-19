Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district resulted in two fatalities and two severe injuries. The crash happened near Nainawad village, involving occupants returning from a wedding. Two deceased were identified as Vinod Tiwari and Umesh Gupta from Binaganj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district resulted in two fatalities and two serious injuries on Wednesday, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am near Nainawad village. The victims were returning to Binaganj after attending a marriage in Manawar when their vehicle hit a road divider.

Two passengers, Vinod Tiwari and Umesh Gupta, were declared dead at the district hospital, while the two injured were transferred to Indore for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

