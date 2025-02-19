The Fat-Brain Connection: Unveiling Alzheimer's Risk Factors
A review highlights a potential link between how the body metabolizes fat and the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Understanding these metabolic disruptions could be vital for brain health, suggesting that maintaining healthy blood fat levels might mitigate dementia risks linked to metabolic syndrome components like diabetes and obesity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A comprehensive review has unearthed biological processes suggesting that disruptions in fat metabolism could elevate one's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
Published in Brain Network Disorders, the findings imply that maintaining healthy blood fat levels could play a pivotal role in brain health, potentially more than previously understood.
With Alzheimer's characterized by progressive memory and cognitive decline, the study establishes a strong link between metabolic syndrome components such as diabetes and obesity and the disease's onset.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIIMS Experts Rally Against Obesity Epidemic in India
Tackling Obesity: A Dual Health Challenge
Novo Nordisk Pursues Breakthrough with Next-Gen Obesity Drug CagriSema
Novo Nordisk's Bold Step: Tackling Dosage Challenges in Obesity Drug Trials
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Boom: Navigating Competition and Future Growth