The Fat-Brain Connection: Unveiling Alzheimer's Risk Factors

A comprehensive review has unearthed biological processes suggesting that disruptions in fat metabolism could elevate one's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Published in Brain Network Disorders, the findings imply that maintaining healthy blood fat levels could play a pivotal role in brain health, potentially more than previously understood.

With Alzheimer's characterized by progressive memory and cognitive decline, the study establishes a strong link between metabolic syndrome components such as diabetes and obesity and the disease's onset.

