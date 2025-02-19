Dramatic Escape: Six Leap to Safety from Blazing Building in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, six individuals were forced to leap from the second floor of a house engulfed in flames in Delhi's Nangloi area. Fire officials received a distress call at 9:45 pm, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Despite the quick arrival of three fire tenders, the residents had to make a life-or-death decision before being rescued. The fire broke out in domestic articles on February 17, and although it was controlled by 11 pm, the damage was already done.

The injured, including three adults and three teenagers, were treated at Pushpanjali Hospital. Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, capturing the panic and the leap to safety. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the fire.

