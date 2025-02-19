Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Six Leap to Safety from Blazing Building in Delhi

A fire in Nangloi's Janata Market area forced six residents to leap from a second-floor balcony. The fire occurred on February 17 and was contained by firefighters. The injured individuals were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital. The incident is under investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:04 IST
Dramatic Escape: Six Leap to Safety from Blazing Building in Delhi
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, six individuals were forced to leap from the second floor of a house engulfed in flames in Delhi's Nangloi area. Fire officials received a distress call at 9:45 pm, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Despite the quick arrival of three fire tenders, the residents had to make a life-or-death decision before being rescued. The fire broke out in domestic articles on February 17, and although it was controlled by 11 pm, the damage was already done.

The injured, including three adults and three teenagers, were treated at Pushpanjali Hospital. Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, capturing the panic and the leap to safety. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025