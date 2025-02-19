HSBC Revises Net-Zero Emissions Goal Amid Economic Challenges

HSBC has announced a shift in its carbon emissions strategy, stepping back from its 2030 net-zero target. This change is attributed to slow advancements in the real economy, limiting the bank's influence over technological and market demands.

The bank, Europe's largest, now aims for a 40% reduction by 2030 while setting a new mid-century net-zero goal. HSBC's decision comes alongside management restructuring and follows recent guidance from the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Climate activists expressed worry that this move, along with similar actions by other banks, signals a retreat from climate commitments. The banking sector's alignment with emission reduction pledges remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)