Unsafe Waters: Maha Kumbh's Environmental Challenge at Triveni Sangam

The Ganga water at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, is unsafe for bathing due to high biological oxygen demand (BOD). The Central Pollution Control Board data shows fluctuating BOD levels, prompting government actions to improve water quality amid massive pilgrim gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:34 IST
Unsafe Waters: Maha Kumbh's Environmental Challenge at Triveni Sangam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, alarming government data has revealed that the Ganga water at Triveni Sangam is currently unsafe for bathing, with biological oxygen demand (BOD) exceeding safe limits.

The BOD level at the Sangam exceeded the 3 milligrams per litre benchmark, reaching 5.09 milligrams on February 16. Efforts have been intensified as the Uttar Pradesh government releases additional water to lower the organic content and meet bathing standards for the millions of pilgrims.

Despite past successes in improving sanitation since the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, officials are concerned about maintaining river cleanliness while accommodating the vast influx of pilgrims and managing the generated waste effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

