Unidentified Object in Poland Sparks SpaceX Speculation

In a surprising turn of events, Poland's space agency, POLSA, is investigating whether an unidentified object discovered near Poznan is debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The object was spotted on a company's premises in Komorniki, and initial reports suggest it could be linked to the Falcon 9, launched from California in February. POLSA, in collaboration with SpaceX, is verifying its origins.

The discovery coincides with Poland's heightened alert due to spillover from the Ukraine conflict, underscored by a November incident involving a misfired missile. As a precaution, emergency services have been dispatched to ensure the object's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)