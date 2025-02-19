Unidentified Object in Poland Sparks SpaceX Speculation
An unidentified object found near Poznan, Poland, is under investigation by POLSA to determine if it's debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The object, found on a company's premises, resembles a container and follows a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. A chemical rescue group is ensuring safety at the site.
- Country:
- Poland
In a surprising turn of events, Poland's space agency, POLSA, is investigating whether an unidentified object discovered near Poznan is debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The object was spotted on a company's premises in Komorniki, and initial reports suggest it could be linked to the Falcon 9, launched from California in February. POLSA, in collaboration with SpaceX, is verifying its origins.
The discovery coincides with Poland's heightened alert due to spillover from the Ukraine conflict, underscored by a November incident involving a misfired missile. As a precaution, emergency services have been dispatched to ensure the object's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tanzanian Students Win EU Youth Debate Contest, Earn Trip to Poland
EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms
Poland Battles EU Fines Over Judicial Reforms
EU Court Upholds Record Fine Against Poland in Judicial Dispute
EU Court Upholds Poland's €320M Penalty Over EU Law Breaches