Unidentified Object in Poland Sparks SpaceX Speculation

An unidentified object found near Poznan, Poland, is under investigation by POLSA to determine if it's debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The object, found on a company's premises, resembles a container and follows a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. A chemical rescue group is ensuring safety at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a surprising turn of events, Poland's space agency, POLSA, is investigating whether an unidentified object discovered near Poznan is debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The object was spotted on a company's premises in Komorniki, and initial reports suggest it could be linked to the Falcon 9, launched from California in February. POLSA, in collaboration with SpaceX, is verifying its origins.

The discovery coincides with Poland's heightened alert due to spillover from the Ukraine conflict, underscored by a November incident involving a misfired missile. As a precaution, emergency services have been dispatched to ensure the object's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

