Left Menu

Winter Storm Havoc on the US East Coast

A robust winter storm targets the US East Coast, bringing heavy snow and ice after impacting the Midwest. Virginia and North Carolina brace for significant weather impacts, with numerous accidents, flight cancellations, and state emergencies declared. Schools and businesses are shuttered as freezing temperatures persist nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norfolk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:46 IST
Winter Storm Havoc on the US East Coast
  • Country:
  • United States

A formidable winter storm continues to wreak havoc across the United States, aiming its fury at the East Coast on Wednesday. The storm, initially impacting the Midwest, spread to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, compounding turmoil brought on by recent deadly floods.

Virginia was expected to see snowfall of up to 25 centimeters, while significant ice accumulations are forecasted for eastern North Carolina. As harsh winter conditions envelop the region, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein have declared states of emergency, urging residents to remain off the roads amid power outage concerns.

The grueling weather pattern not only closed schools and businesses but also led to nearly 4,000 flight disruptions across the country. With the polar vortex plunging temperatures, millions in the nation's midsection are affected, prompting urgent advisories from meteorologists and emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025