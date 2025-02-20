Winter Storm Havoc on the US East Coast

A formidable winter storm continues to wreak havoc across the United States, aiming its fury at the East Coast on Wednesday. The storm, initially impacting the Midwest, spread to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, compounding turmoil brought on by recent deadly floods.

Virginia was expected to see snowfall of up to 25 centimeters, while significant ice accumulations are forecasted for eastern North Carolina. As harsh winter conditions envelop the region, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein have declared states of emergency, urging residents to remain off the roads amid power outage concerns.

The grueling weather pattern not only closed schools and businesses but also led to nearly 4,000 flight disruptions across the country. With the polar vortex plunging temperatures, millions in the nation's midsection are affected, prompting urgent advisories from meteorologists and emergency services.

