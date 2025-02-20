Johnson Controls Unveils Next-Gen Smart Building Tech at ACREX India 2025

Johnson Controls, a leader in smart building technologies, is set to display its latest innovations at ACREX India 2025. The event, renowned in South Asia for the HVAC&R industry, serves as a platform for the company to reveal its cutting-edge solutions like the YVAA0459XL air-cooled screw chiller.

Highlighting the firm's dedication to efficiency and sustainability, Johnson Controls will also present the YORK YVAM magnetic bearing chiller and other advanced systems designed for data centers. These innovations underscore their commitment to reducing costs and promoting resiliency in commercial and industrial segments.

With over three decades in India, Johnson Controls continues to support the country's urban development by introducing technology that aims to meet India's unique infrastructure needs while advancing sustainability goals. The firm's presence at ACREX underscores its role in shaping the future of the built environment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)