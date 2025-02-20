Left Menu

Johnson Controls Unveils Next-Gen Smart Building Tech at ACREX India 2025

Johnson Controls will showcase its advanced HVAC&R solutions at ACREX India 2025, focusing on data centers and sustainable infrastructure growth. With technologies like YVAA0459XL and YORK YVAM chillers, they aim to enhance efficiency and meet India's evolving infrastructure demands, promoting net-zero ambitions and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:52 IST
Johnson Controls Unveils Next-Gen Smart Building Tech at ACREX India 2025

Johnson Controls, a leader in smart building technologies, is set to display its latest innovations at ACREX India 2025. The event, renowned in South Asia for the HVAC&R industry, serves as a platform for the company to reveal its cutting-edge solutions like the YVAA0459XL air-cooled screw chiller.

Highlighting the firm's dedication to efficiency and sustainability, Johnson Controls will also present the YORK YVAM magnetic bearing chiller and other advanced systems designed for data centers. These innovations underscore their commitment to reducing costs and promoting resiliency in commercial and industrial segments.

With over three decades in India, Johnson Controls continues to support the country's urban development by introducing technology that aims to meet India's unique infrastructure needs while advancing sustainability goals. The firm's presence at ACREX underscores its role in shaping the future of the built environment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025