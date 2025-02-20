Left Menu

Asia's Deepest Well: Shenditake 1 Drills into History

China's CNPC has drilled Asia's deepest vertical well, Shenditake 1, in the Taklimakan Desert, reaching a depth of 10,910 meters. This ambitious project aims to advance geological studies and the search for resources. Significant engineering achievements include deep cementing and fast drilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's state-run China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has announced a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of geology and drilling technology. The company successfully drilled Asia's deepest vertical well, named Shenditake 1, penetrating to a depth of 10,910 meters in the challenging environment of the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang.

The Shenditake 1 project is not just a drilling triumph but also a significant leap forward in understanding deep-Earth geology and the Earth's evolution. Designed to explore and analyze geological formations, the well represents a milestone in the search for oil and gas resources. Notably, it has also set new global records for engineering feats such as the deepest liner cementing and the fastest onshore drilling to surpass 10,000 meters.

Drilling operations for this ambitious project began on May 30, 2023, and spanned over 580 days, with nearly 300 days dedicated to navigating the final 910 meters. The well penetrated 12 distinct geological formations, revealing rock layers dating back over 500 million years, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. Supported by cutting-edge technology developed by CNPC, including a 12,000-meter automated drilling rig, the project stands as a testament to human ingenuity and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

