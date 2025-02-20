Revolutionizing Ageing: A New Anti-Ageing Drug on the Horizon

Sanjay Agrawal, a prominent scientist affiliated with US-based Alkomex GBN Pharma Group, is making headlines with his latest innovation—a drug formulation that promises to revolutionize how we combat ageing. Agrawal, who has secured over 42 unique drug formulation patents, has recently sought a patent for this breakthrough anti-ageing solution from the Indian Patent Office.

According to Agrawal, the new drug targets the ageing process at the cellular level, offering significant benefits such as improved skin health, enhanced energy levels, and overall boosted vitality. He describes anti-ageing medicine as a transformative scientific discipline that shifts traditional approaches towards ageing by employing advanced technologies to detect, prevent, and reverse age-related dysfunctions.

Emphasizing the individual nature of ageing, Agrawal points out that while chronological ageing is a universal certainty, biological and psychological ageing can differ widely due to intrinsic and extrinsic factors like hormonal changes, stress, and lifestyle. His novel formulation is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against age-related decline, providing targeted benefits with innovative ingredients.

(With inputs from agencies.)