Mysterious Leopard Deaths Spark Concern
Two male leopards have been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Adgaon Shivar. With no visible injuries, authorities suspect poisoning and will send samples for forensic analysis. The incident raises concerns about wildlife safety.
Two leopards were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances, according to a Forest Department official's statement on Thursday.
The bodies of the male leopards, each aged between seven and eight years, were located in Adgaon Shivar on Wednesday afternoon. Although there were no visible injuries and their organs appeared intact, authorities suspect poisoning may be involved.
The next step involves sending samples to a forensic laboratory to determine the exact cause, the official confirmed.
