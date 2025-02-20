WoCO Unveils Luxurious Workspace Oasis with WoCO One

In a strategic move to redefine workspace luxury, WoCO has unveiled WoCO One, a premium commercial space launched with the ambition to set new industry standards.

The boutique workspace developer enters the real estate sector, flaunting a commitment to Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design. WoCO One, located at the strategic NH-8 intersection in Gurugram, merges cutting-edge technology with refined aesthetics and eco-friendly practices.

Angad Singh Pasricha, Founder of WoCO, expressed excitement about the new facility, emphasizing its potential as a confluence of elegance, innovation, and sustainability, and highlighting its strategic location with superior connectivity to hotels, transit hubs, and commercial centers.

