WoCO Unveils Luxurious Workspace Oasis with WoCO One

WoCO, a boutique workspace development company, has launched a luxury commercial space called WoCO One. This marks its entry into the real estate sector, aiming to set new standards in workspace leasing with Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design. Located in Gurugram, it offers world-class amenities and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:46 IST
In a strategic move to redefine workspace luxury, WoCO has unveiled WoCO One, a premium commercial space launched with the ambition to set new industry standards.

The boutique workspace developer enters the real estate sector, flaunting a commitment to Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design. WoCO One, located at the strategic NH-8 intersection in Gurugram, merges cutting-edge technology with refined aesthetics and eco-friendly practices.

Angad Singh Pasricha, Founder of WoCO, expressed excitement about the new facility, emphasizing its potential as a confluence of elegance, innovation, and sustainability, and highlighting its strategic location with superior connectivity to hotels, transit hubs, and commercial centers.

