Rescue Mission Intensifies in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

In a critical incident at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, eight individuals are trapped following the collapse of a section of the tunnel's roof. A rescue team, which has made substantial progress, reached the site of the tunnel boring machine during the incident, according to Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Sunday.

Silt accumulation creates a significant challenge in accessing the precise location where the individuals are believed to be trapped. The rescue operation, overseen by Collector Santhosh, is being conducted by four NDRF teams, one from Hyderabad and three from Vijayawada, along with 24 army personnel, SDRF staff, and SCCL members equipped with necessary tools.

The rescuers have reached the tunnel boring machine's site, with plans to advance further despite obstructions. Efforts are ongoing to provide oxygen and power supplies within the tunnel, alongside de-watering and de-silting operations. Communication lines with the trapped individuals remain unestablished, complicating the rescue efforts.

