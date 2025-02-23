Left Menu

Rescue Mission Intensifies in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

Eight people were trapped after a roof collapse occurred in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel. Rescue teams have reached the site, facing challenges such as silt and water logging. Oxygen and de-silting efforts are underway, and communication with the trapped individuals has yet to be established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:58 IST
Rescue Mission Intensifies in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical incident at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, eight individuals are trapped following the collapse of a section of the tunnel's roof. A rescue team, which has made substantial progress, reached the site of the tunnel boring machine during the incident, according to Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Sunday.

Silt accumulation creates a significant challenge in accessing the precise location where the individuals are believed to be trapped. The rescue operation, overseen by Collector Santhosh, is being conducted by four NDRF teams, one from Hyderabad and three from Vijayawada, along with 24 army personnel, SDRF staff, and SCCL members equipped with necessary tools.

The rescuers have reached the tunnel boring machine's site, with plans to advance further despite obstructions. Efforts are ongoing to provide oxygen and power supplies within the tunnel, alongside de-watering and de-silting operations. Communication lines with the trapped individuals remain unestablished, complicating the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025