Maha Kumbh: An Unexpected Green Zone Amidst Massive Footfall

Amidst the swarm of over 620 million pilgrims and the heavy traffic flow, the air quality at the Maha Kumbh remained impressively intact. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed that air quality indices stayed largely in the 'good' category, defying expectations set by such large gatherings.

Engineer Shaikh Shiraz from CPCB reported that on critical dates like Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed below 100, apart from Mauni Amavasya when it reached a moderate 106. Despite the influx of vehicles, the region maintained a green zone status for 42 continuous days.

The impressive air quality results stemmed from the effective measures by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Initiatives like routine monitoring, deployment of sanitation personnel, continuous water sprinkling, and road washing contributed to minimizing air pollution, even outperforming cities like Chandigarh during the religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)