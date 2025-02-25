Left Menu

Bombay High Court Overturns MMRDA's Contract Termination Against French Firm Systra

The Bombay High Court dismissed MMRDA's notice terminating Systra's contract, deeming it unfair. The consultancy firm accused MMRDA officials of corruption, bringing diplomatic attention from France. The court urged MMRDA to reconsider its decision after Systra's claims. Opposition leaders demand further investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST
The Bombay High Court has invalidated a contract termination notice issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) against French consultancy firm Systra. The notice was deemed 'arbitrary and unfair' by the court which instructed MMRDA to revisit the decision after consulting with Systra.

Systra had accused MMRDA officials of corruption after receiving the termination notice, actions which they alleged were intended to distract from their own contractual breaches. Despite MMRDA's claim, the court did not examine Systra's performance but focused on the lack of transparency in the termination process.

The decision has sparked political outcry, with opposition leaders in Maharashtra calling for a thorough investigation. As the case highlights international concerns, there are fears about potential impacts on India's global reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

