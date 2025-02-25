Left Menu

Metro Project Controversy: French Firm Accuses Mumbai Officials of Corruption

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a probe into corruption allegations made by French consultancy Systra against Mumbai's MMRDA. Systra claims undue favours and delays, prompting a French Embassy complaint. MMRDA denies accusations, saying Systra misrepresented facts after notices of suspension.

Updated: 25-02-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has tasked a high-ranking urban development official with investigating graft allegations made by French consultancy Systra concerning Mumbai's metro projects, according to sources.

Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (UD-1), is set to investigate the allegations after hearing from officials at the company and the MMRDA, with a report expected within 15 days. Shinde oversees the urban development department supervising the MMRDA, which plans and executes development projects in the region.

Systra, which advises on multiple metro initiatives executed by MMRDA, asserts that officials solicited undue favors, delayed payments, coerced order inflation, delayed staffing approvals, and issued arbitrary penalties. The French Embassy highlighted the controversy in a letter to a Maharashtra representative, calling for a thorough investigation following Systra's harassment complaints. In response, the MMRDA denied the claims, accusing Systra of misrepresentation post suspension notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

