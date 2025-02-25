Left Menu

Urban Solutions and Social Upgrades: Goa Prepares for Future Developments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reviewed issues for the Western Zonal Council meeting and state Budget 2025-26. Discussions included emergency systems, banking access, urban planning, and malnutrition. Judicial reforms, fast-track courts, and budget preparation were also on the agenda to enhance the state's administrative and social frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:45 IST
Urban Solutions and Social Upgrades: Goa Prepares for Future Developments
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster Goa's development framework, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a review on Tuesday of pivotal agendas in anticipation of the 27th Western Zonal Council meeting and the crafting of the state Budget for 2025-26.

High-ranking officials gathered in the state secretariat, focusing discussions on areas such as optimizing the 112 emergency response system to decrease response times and expanding the banking network for rural accessibility. Urban planning efforts were prioritized, with directives issued for tackling illegal slums and revising city master plans.

The meeting highlighted the state's commitment to addressing malnutrition and reducing school dropout rates, alongside discussions on adopting successful governance models from other states. Judicial reforms were also examined, focusing on fast-tracking legal processes for sensitive cases, while the financial outlook and preparations for the upcoming budget were critically assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025