Urban Solutions and Social Upgrades: Goa Prepares for Future Developments

In a strategic move to bolster Goa's development framework, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a review on Tuesday of pivotal agendas in anticipation of the 27th Western Zonal Council meeting and the crafting of the state Budget for 2025-26.

High-ranking officials gathered in the state secretariat, focusing discussions on areas such as optimizing the 112 emergency response system to decrease response times and expanding the banking network for rural accessibility. Urban planning efforts were prioritized, with directives issued for tackling illegal slums and revising city master plans.

The meeting highlighted the state's commitment to addressing malnutrition and reducing school dropout rates, alongside discussions on adopting successful governance models from other states. Judicial reforms were also examined, focusing on fast-tracking legal processes for sensitive cases, while the financial outlook and preparations for the upcoming budget were critically assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)