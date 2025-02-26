Escalating Violence in West Bank Threatens Healthcare System

The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concerns over escalating violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, highlighting its severe impact on healthcare services. With violence and attacks on healthcare significantly rising, WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, stressed the urgency of the crisis.

Dr. Peeperkorn, addressing reporters from the Gaza Strip, underscored the deteriorating situation and its repercussions on health services. The Israeli military stated that terror organizations misuse medical facilities, reinforcing the need for military operations to secure Israeli citizens. However, WHO documented 44 attacks affecting healthcare provision this year alone.

WHO reported the death of four patients awaiting ambulances, with eight health workers injured in aid attempts. The organization also highlighted restrictions impacting healthcare workers' movements. To counter the crisis, WHO supplied emergency kits to affected hospitals as mass displacement and fatalities persist.

