Devastating Afghan Snowfall: Impact on Lives and Infrastructure

In a tragic turn of events, Afghanistan has been hit by heavy snowfall and rain, claiming the lives of 36 individuals and injuring 40, according to a Taliban government spokesperson.

The severe weather, affecting numerous provinces, has offered some relief from drought conditions but at the cost of substantial personal and financial losses, reported Abdullah Jan Saiq from the National Disaster Management Authority.

With preliminary reports indicating widespread damage, especially in Farah province, efforts are being made to provide aid, clear roads, and assist the affected communities, in collaboration with NGOs and the Ministry of Public Works.

