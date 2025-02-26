Left Menu

CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Hyderabad's Mega Development Plans

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with PM Modi seeking approval for Hyderabad's metro expansion, river redevelopment, a Dry Port, and more. Amid ambitious infrastructure proposals, Reddy also pushed for financial assistance, underscoring the state's developmental agenda aiming to bolster connectivity and local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:46 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a critical meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, advocating for the advancement of several key infrastructure projects in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for immediate approval of the 76.4 km second phase metro rail project and sought financial support for rejuvenating the Musi river. Reddy highlighted prior governmental lapses, aiming to push ambitious city plans forward.

Additional proposals included a Dry Port to aid trade, a greenfield road and rail connectivity to link with a seaport, a semiconductor mission, and completion of the Regional Ring Road and Rail projects—all intended to elevate Telangana's economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

