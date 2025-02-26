CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Hyderabad's Mega Development Plans

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a critical meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, advocating for the advancement of several key infrastructure projects in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for immediate approval of the 76.4 km second phase metro rail project and sought financial support for rejuvenating the Musi river. Reddy highlighted prior governmental lapses, aiming to push ambitious city plans forward.

Additional proposals included a Dry Port to aid trade, a greenfield road and rail connectivity to link with a seaport, a semiconductor mission, and completion of the Regional Ring Road and Rail projects—all intended to elevate Telangana's economic standing.

