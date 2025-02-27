Left Menu

Bhopal Waste Disposal Sparks Debate Amid Safety Concerns

The trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste from the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy has started in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Despite protests and safety concerns, the Supreme Court upheld the disposal orders. The state government assures safe operations though opponents plan to contest in the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar/Indore | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first round of trial incineration for 10 tonnes of waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy commenced on Thursday under stringent security in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, officials reported.

The Supreme Court did not halt the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order for waste disposal at a private plant in Pithampur, urging aggrieved parties to appeal to the High Court.

Amid protests citing potential risks to health and environment, senior officials ensured the disposal follows safety norms. The government asserts that the plant can automatically shut down if gas emissions exceed limits, aiming to address the public's safety concerns thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

