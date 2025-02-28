Left Menu

Trump's Climate Policy Reversal: Scientific Concerns Unveiled

The Trump administration's plan to challenge climate change findings alarms scientists who emphasize worsening global warming's impact on health and welfare. Despite political maneuvers, experts argue the scientific evidence of harm is stronger than ever, noting significant adverse effects on public health, the economy, and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:42 IST
As the Trump administration moves to reverse a pivotal climate change finding, experts warn of the dire consequences. Scientists argue that evidence of global warming's adverse effects is undeniable, especially given the current extreme weather patterns.

Renowned climate researchers refute attempts to undermine findings that greenhouse gases significantly threaten public health. They stress that the past decade has only strengthened the scientific basis for previous climate assessments.

Senior figures in the climate science community point to expanding evidence that links climate change with national security risks, economic downturns, and healthcare crises. This mounting data contrasts sharply with the political effort to dilute protective environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

