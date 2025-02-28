Trump's Climate Policy Reversal: Scientific Concerns Unveiled

As the Trump administration moves to reverse a pivotal climate change finding, experts warn of the dire consequences. Scientists argue that evidence of global warming's adverse effects is undeniable, especially given the current extreme weather patterns.

Renowned climate researchers refute attempts to undermine findings that greenhouse gases significantly threaten public health. They stress that the past decade has only strengthened the scientific basis for previous climate assessments.

Senior figures in the climate science community point to expanding evidence that links climate change with national security risks, economic downturns, and healthcare crises. This mounting data contrasts sharply with the political effort to dilute protective environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)