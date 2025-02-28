Global Health Community Reels as USAID Cuts Contracts Amid Outbreaks and Policy Shifts

The global health community faces upheaval as USAID has cut funding to several lifeline projects worldwide. This move comes as the Trump administration concludes a foreign aid review under its 'America First' agenda, leading to widespread reactions across affected regions, including countries like Sudan and South Africa.

Compounding the concern, a significant measles outbreak in Texas presents a test for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who faces criticism for his vaccine skepticism. The outbreak has resulted in one death and numerous hospitalizations, marking the first U.S. measles fatality in a decade.

Meanwhile, India's drug manufacturing sector calls for regulatory support to gain a competitive edge against China's dominance. This plea accompanies the challenges posed by potential malaria cases in Congo and a restructured approach to global health cooperation amid geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)