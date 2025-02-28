Tremors Rock Nepal: A Close Call in Sindhupalchok
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit north of Kathmandu in Nepal, near Bhairab Kunda in Sindhupalchok District. The quake's magnitude was later reported as 5.6 by the German Research Center for Geosciences. No damage or casualties have been reported, although it caused alarm among residents.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was registered north of Kathmandu, Nepal, with its epicenter near Bhairab Kunda in the Sindhupalchok District. Reports from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the seismic activity early Friday.
Contradicting reports were issued with the German Research Center for Geosciences suggesting the tremor had a magnitude of 5.6 with a depth of 10 kilometers, illustrating the challenges in seismic data precision. The discrepancies highlight ongoing debates in earthquake measurement.
Despite significant concern among locals, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Sindhupalchok district official Ganesh Nepali noted, "It shook us from our sleep strongly," pointing to the psychological impact despite the apparent lack of physical harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
