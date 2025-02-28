Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Water Census: A Step Towards Conservation

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has directed a detailed census of all ponds, dams, wells, and lakes in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance water conservation efforts and sustainable development of water resources, while also considering facilities for wildlife and migratory birds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to boost water conservation efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has mandated a comprehensive census of all water bodies in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. This includes ponds, dams, wells, and lakes.

The initiative was announced following a meeting on water conservation and construction efforts within the district, involving the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) on Thursday evening.

The DRDA will spearhead the initiative, creating a digital record of these water bodies, highlighting the importance of sustainable water resource development and preservation for future generations. Special emphasis will be placed on facilities for wildlife and migratory birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

