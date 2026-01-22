Left Menu

Battle for Fed Independence: Trump's Legal Fight Over Fed Governor's Firing

The Supreme Court is hearing President Trump's attempt to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations. Cook and Chair Jerome Powell attended in unity, defending Fed independence. The court debates the grounds for a 'for cause' removal under the Federal Reserve Act.

Updated: 22-01-2026 04:59 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently at the center of a pivotal case concerning the future of the Federal Reserve's independence, following President Trump's efforts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Her firing, announced in a social media post over unproven mortgage fraud allegations, has sparked critical discussions on what constitutes 'cause' for dismissal.

Central bank Chair Jerome Powell and other notable figures, including current Fed Governor Michael Barr and former Chair Ben Bernanke, were present during the arguments, signaling strong support for maintaining the Fed's autonomy. Economists warn that granting Trump the right to fire Cook could weaken the central bank's independence.

The case highlights the challenges in interpreting the Federal Reserve Act, specifically its provisions for removing governors. While Trump's administration argues for dismissal over 'deceit or gross negligence,' Cook's defense maintains that due process was not followed. Political ramifications are apparent, as Congressional Democrats rally to uphold the Fed's autonomy.

