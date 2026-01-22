Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Reversal on Europe: A Greenland Negotiation Twist

US President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to impose tariffs on several European countries after reaching a new Arctic security framework with NATO. The move came amid concerns his hardline approach could harm foreign policy goals. European leaders criticized his planned tariffs as a "mistake."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 04:52 IST
Trump's Tariff Reversal on Europe: A Greenland Negotiation Twist
Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant diplomatic turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of his threat to impose tariffs on multiple European countries. This decision follows the establishment of a new security framework with NATO concerning the Arctic region, a move that appears to mitigate rising tensions over Greenland.

European leaders had openly criticized Trump's proposed tariffs, viewing them as a strategic misstep. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the tariffs, and French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at a possible strong economic retaliation from the EU.

The abandonment of the tariffs has produced immediate positive effects on the US financial markets. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 1.2% gain, partially recovering from the previous day's losses. Concerns among US officials about the potential negative impact on foreign policy also seem to have eased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026