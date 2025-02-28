Cyclone Threat Triggers Purple Alert in Reunion

A state of heightened alert has been declared in Reunion, a French overseas territory, as a powerful cyclone advances towards the island. With winds exceeding 200 km/h, authorities have issued a 'purple alert,' indicating a severe threat is imminent.

The 'purple alert' represents the highest level of caution, signifying extreme danger and the potential for severe impacts. The alert will take effect on Friday morning, allowing residents and officials on the island to make necessary preparations for the impending weather.

This precautionary move underscores the seriousness of the approaching cyclone, as Reunion braces for what could be a challenging period ahead regarding safety and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)