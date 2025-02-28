Left Menu

Cyclone Threat Triggers Purple Alert in Reunion

Reunion, a French overseas territory, is bracing for a severe cyclone with winds surpassing 200 km/h. Authorities have announced a 'purple alert,' the highest warning level, indicating extreme danger. The alert is set to commence on Friday morning, prompting the island to prepare for the approaching storm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A state of heightened alert has been declared in Reunion, a French overseas territory, as a powerful cyclone advances towards the island. With winds exceeding 200 km/h, authorities have issued a 'purple alert,' indicating a severe threat is imminent.

The 'purple alert' represents the highest level of caution, signifying extreme danger and the potential for severe impacts. The alert will take effect on Friday morning, allowing residents and officials on the island to make necessary preparations for the impending weather.

This precautionary move underscores the seriousness of the approaching cyclone, as Reunion braces for what could be a challenging period ahead regarding safety and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

