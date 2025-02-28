Left Menu

Youthful Innovation Triumphs at Climate Hack 2024

The Singapore International Foundation's Climate Hack 2024 concluded with three cross-border teams winning for their tech-driven climate solutions. The initiative focuses on equipping youths across Asia with skills to tackle climate change, highlighting collaboration's role in addressing environmental challenges. The winning teams will further explore Singapore's sustainability initiatives.

Updated: 28-02-2025
Youths from across Asia showcased their innovative climate solutions at the Singapore International Foundation's Climate Hack 2024, which recently concluded in Singapore. The event crowned three cross-border teams as winners, marking the culmination of a five-month program designed to enhance digital skills for combating climate change.

Over 300 participants from 27 countries were part of this year's initiative, receiving guidance from industry experts in digital proficiency, problem solving, and entrepreneurial thinking. Nine out of ten shortlisted teams were international collaborations, underlining the importance of cooperation in addressing pressing environmental issues.

The winners, representing countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines, presented tech-driven solutions focused on scalability, user personalization, and cost-effective alternatives to existing methods. The winning teams will next visit Singapore to deepen their understanding of the nation's Green Plan 2030.

