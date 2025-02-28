Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall and Rains Wreak Havoc, Disrupting Daily Life

Severe weather in Himachal Pradesh, including heavy snowfall and rain, has blocked major roads and highways, affecting daily life. Areas like Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti are cut off, with closed schools and avalanche threats. Flooding in Kullu damaged vehicles, and officials warn of more inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall and Rains Wreak Havoc, Disrupting Daily Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall and continuous rains have disrupted normalcy across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and blocking crucial roads and major arteries, including National Highway 5. Key districts such as Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur remain isolated as approximately 200 roads have been closed due to severe weather.

In the wake of the weather chaos, educational institutions in Chamba and Manali have been shut, though CBSE Board exams will proceed. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution due to avalanche warnings for higher altitudes. The roads to Dodra-Kwar and the Theog-Hatkoti Highway stand rendered impassable by snow.

Kullu has experienced significant flooding, with water affecting roadways and damaging stationary vehicles. In addition, a landslide on the Manali-Kiratpur National Highway is complicating efforts to restore traffic, as falling stones pose continued risks. The meteorological department has issued warnings for more heavy snow and rain ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025