Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall and Rains Wreak Havoc, Disrupting Daily Life

Heavy snowfall and continuous rains have disrupted normalcy across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and blocking crucial roads and major arteries, including National Highway 5. Key districts such as Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur remain isolated as approximately 200 roads have been closed due to severe weather.

In the wake of the weather chaos, educational institutions in Chamba and Manali have been shut, though CBSE Board exams will proceed. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution due to avalanche warnings for higher altitudes. The roads to Dodra-Kwar and the Theog-Hatkoti Highway stand rendered impassable by snow.

Kullu has experienced significant flooding, with water affecting roadways and damaging stationary vehicles. In addition, a landslide on the Manali-Kiratpur National Highway is complicating efforts to restore traffic, as falling stones pose continued risks. The meteorological department has issued warnings for more heavy snow and rain ahead.

