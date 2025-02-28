Union Carbide Waste Incineration: Safe Disposal or Environmental Threat?

The disposal of hazardous waste from the infamous Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has commenced on a trial basis in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, lining up with an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. This comes as efforts continue to safely manage legacy waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Officials have started the incineration of 10 tonnes of waste at the Pithampur disposal plant, assuring that the process follows strict safety protocols. High temperature incineration is expected to nullify the effects of chemicals like Sevin and naphthol, with monitoring handled by state pollution authorities.

Despite government claims of safety, locals staged protests fearing environmental harm. Law enforcement agencies have fortified the area with heightened security. This disposal marks another chapter in the ongoing saga of arguably the world's worst industrial disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)